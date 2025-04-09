Sean Couturier News: Set to play Wednesday
Couturier (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers.
The Flyers sent down Rodrigo Abols and waived Olle Lycksell earlier in the week, leaving the team with just 12 healthy forwards. Interim head coach Brad Shaw indicated that the forwards on the NHL roster would play Wednesday, clearing the path for Couturier to suit up after battling an injury earlier in the week.
