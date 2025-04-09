Fantasy Hockey
Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Set to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Couturier (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers.

The Flyers sent down Rodrigo Abols and waived Olle Lycksell earlier in the week, leaving the team with just 12 healthy forwards. Interim head coach Brad Shaw indicated that the forwards on the NHL roster would play Wednesday, clearing the path for Couturier to suit up after battling an injury earlier in the week.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
