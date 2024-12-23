Sean Couturier News: Set to return Monday

Couturier (personal) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Penguins, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Couturier missed Saturday's matchup against Columbus while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Over 32 appearances this year, he's logged six goals, 11 assists, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and 15 PIM while averaging 18:16 of ice time.