Sean Couturier News: Slated for return Tuesday
Couturier (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Couturier is set to make his return to the lineup following a two-game absence while the Flyers played on the road in California. He's had an inconsistent season when healthy, recording seven goals, 29 points, 101 shots on net, 71 hits and 36 blocked shots across 66 games. The 33-year-old captain will look to keep the Flyers' offense hot after scoring four goals in each of their past two games.
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