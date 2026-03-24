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Sean Couturier News: Slated for return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:16pm

Couturier (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Couturier is set to make his return to the lineup following a two-game absence while the Flyers played on the road in California. He's had an inconsistent season when healthy, recording seven goals, 29 points, 101 shots on net, 71 hits and 36 blocked shots across 66 games. The 33-year-old captain will look to keep the Flyers' offense hot after scoring four goals in each of their past two games.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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