Sean Couturier News: Snags helper in overtime loss

Couturier posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Couturier has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old center hadn't found much steady offense prior to this stretch, but the Flyers are still a somewhat low-scoring team, so he may struggle to sustain his recent success. Overall, Couturier is at 15 points, 55 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 appearances.