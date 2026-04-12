Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Three points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Couturier recorded two goals (on four shots) and added an assist in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Couturier was coming off delivering an assist in the 6-3 loss to the Red Wings on Thursday, but this two-goal effort marked the first time he scored a goal since March 28. Couturier doesn't have a lot of upside as a bottom-six forward despite having 36 points in 77 contests this season, although his form over the last two games suggests he might end the season on a strong note.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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