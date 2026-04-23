Sean Couturier headshot

Sean Couturier News: Two helpers in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Couturier notched two assists Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The helpers came on second-period tallies by Rasmus Ristolainen and Nick Seeler that put the Flyers in the lead for good. Couturier has three assists through three games to begin the postseason, but the veteran center no longer has a consistent spot on the power play and is coming off a regular season in which he managed just 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) over 78 games -- his worst total for a campaign in which he played 70-plus games since he was a rookie in 2011-12.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Couturier See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago