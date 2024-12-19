Sean Couturier News: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss
Couturier picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.
The veteran center had a hand in a Travis Konecny tally that opened the scoring just 66 seconds into the first period, and an Owen Tippett marker early in the third that briefly tied the game at 4-4. Couturier snapped a brief four-game point drought with the performance, and he's still struggling to find consistency this season, managing three goals and nine points over his last 15 appearances.
