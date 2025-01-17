Sean Couturier News: Two-point effort Thursday

Couturier picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The veteran center opened the scoring for the Flyers early in the second period, banging home a Joel Farabee pass from right on Ilya Sorokin's doorstep. Couturier has struggled to provide consistent production this season -- over his prior 10 games, he'd managed just two helpers -- and through 44 appearances, he has only eight goals and 22 points.