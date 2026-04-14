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Sean Couturier News: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Couturier won't play in Thursday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens due to rest purposes, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Couturier has missed just two games since the Olympic break, but he'll get a night off for the Flyers' regular-season finale. Across 23 appearances since the league's layoff, he's recorded seven goals, three assists, 38 hits, eight blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 15:32 of ice time. He should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.

Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers
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