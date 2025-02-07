Sean Durzi Injury: Making progress, but not ready

Durzi (shoulder) is traveling with Utah HC for the sake of participating in the team's practices, but he'll still miss Saturday and Sunday's games in Carolina and Washington, respectively, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

After those two clashes, Utah will be on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and return Feb. 22 versus the Kings. Durzi, who hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 14, will likely serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy.