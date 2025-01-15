Sean Durzi Injury: Might return in April

"There's a good chance" Durzi (shoulder) will be able to return in April, coach Andre Tourigny told Cole Bagley of KSL Sports on Wednesday.

Durzi has two assists, seven PIM, two hits and 13 blocks in four appearances with Utah in 2024-25. He hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 14. Durzi will likely serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy, though rust might be a factor after missing the vast majority of the campaign.