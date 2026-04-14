Sean Durzi headshot

Sean Durzi Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Durzi (upper body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.

Assuming Durzi doesn't get back into the lineup, he can be considered day-to-day for the regular-season finale versus the Blues on Thursday. The Mammoth may opt to be cautious with the 27-year-old blueliner, though they'll likely still be playing for seeding Thursday. If Durzi misses that game, Nick DeSimone or Dmitri Simashev will get into the lineup.

Sean Durzi
Utah Mammoth
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