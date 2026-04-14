Sean Durzi Injury: Questionable to return
Durzi (upper body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.
Assuming Durzi doesn't get back into the lineup, he can be considered day-to-day for the regular-season finale versus the Blues on Thursday. The Mammoth may opt to be cautious with the 27-year-old blueliner, though they'll likely still be playing for seeding Thursday. If Durzi misses that game, Nick DeSimone or Dmitri Simashev will get into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Durzi See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Durzi See More