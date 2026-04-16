Sean Durzi Injury: Won't play Thursday
Durzi (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against St. Louis.
Durzi will finish the regular season with five goals, 27 points, 50 PIM, 40 hits and 88 blocks in 60 appearances. Utah has made the playoffs, but it remains to be seen if Durzi will be available for Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg.
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