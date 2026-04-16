Sean Durzi headshot

Sean Durzi Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 4:10pm

Durzi (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against St. Louis.

Durzi will finish the regular season with five goals, 27 points, 50 PIM, 40 hits and 88 blocks in 60 appearances. Utah has made the playoffs, but it remains to be seen if Durzi will be available for Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg.

Sean Durzi
Utah Mammoth
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