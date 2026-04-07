Sean Durzi News: Adds pair of assists

Durzi notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Durzi has five helpers over his last eight outings, but this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 27 versus the Panthers. The 27-year-old blueliner has mostly played in a bottom-four role lately, though he has seen some time on the second power-play unit as well. He's at 27 points, 74 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 50 PIM, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating over 56 appearances.