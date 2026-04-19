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Sean Durzi News: Gathers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Durzi notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Durzi missed the last game of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, though it appears the Mammoth were just taking caution to prevent a larger issue. The 27-year-old is expected to be a regular in the lineup during the playoffs, though likely in a bottom-four role. He had 27 points, 84 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 50 PIM and 40 hits over 60 regular-season appearances. He's in the playoffs for the third time in his career, having collected four points over 13 games across two previous postseason runs, both with the Kings.

Sean Durzi
Utah Mammoth
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