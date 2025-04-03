Sean Durzi News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Durzi logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Durzi has a helper in each of the first two games of April after being limited to three points over 14 contests in March. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 29 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating over 24 appearances. This was his first power-play point of the season -- he hasn't had the same number of chances in that situation with Mikhail Sergachev firmly on the top unit in 2024-25.