Sean Durzi News: Nabs helper in loss
Durzi provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Durzi ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old defenseman has four assists and a minus-6 rating over 13 appearances since the Olympic break. Durzi has seen his role reduced since the Mammoth traded for MacKenzie Weegar. Durzi is at 23 points, 67 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 34 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 49 appearances this season, so he can still provide some value in deeper formats.
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