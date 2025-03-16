Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Durzi headshot

Sean Durzi News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Durzi logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Durzi ended a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Logan Cooley's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Durzi is up to five points, 17 shots, 27 blocks and a plus-3 rating across 15 appearances this season. He's been playing on the third pairing and second power-play unit since returning from a shoulder injury in late February.

Sean Durzi
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now