Sean Durzi News: Nets first goal of campaign

Durzi scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Durzi restored a two-goal advantage for Utah just under two minutes after Frederick Gaudreau got the Wild on the board. The goal was Durzi's first of the campaign, and it's his second point over four contests since he returned from a shoulder injury. While listed on Utah's third defense pairing, he's often seen top-four minutes at the expense of Michael Kesselring. Durzi is up to four points, 13 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating over eight outings in 2024-25.