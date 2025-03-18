Sean Durzi News: Pots lone goal in blowout loss

Durzi scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Durzi was one of four Utah skaters to end up even or better in plus-minus despite the lopsided score. He cashed in the team's lone tally just after a power play expired late in the second period. Durzi has a goal and an assist over his last two games and is up to six points, 18 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 16 outings overall. With a spot on the second power-play unit, the 26-year-old blueliner is worth a speculative addition in deeper fantasy formats.