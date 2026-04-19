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Sean Durzi News: Suiting up in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Durzi (upper body) is in the lineup for Game 1 versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, according to the NHL media site.

Durzi missed Utah's regular-season finale Thursday against the Blues after sustaining his upper-body injury Tuesday versus the Jets. Whether the right-shot blueliner is 100 percent healthy remains to be seen, but he will replace Nick DeSimone in the lineup and skate on the third pairing next to Ian Cole to start Utah's first postseason run.

Sean Durzi
Utah Mammoth
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