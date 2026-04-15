Sean Kuraly News: Adds two assists in win
Kuraly notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Kuraly has five points over his last two games after going 22 contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 33-year-old has maintained a bottom-six role throughout the season, earning 22 points over 82 games for his highest output in four years and the third-best total of his career. He's added 110 shots on net, 87 hits, 47 blocked shots and 41 PIM, marking a significant drop in his physical play. Kuraly should be a fourth-line glue guy during the Bruins' playoff run.
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