Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Benched after two penalties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 6:43am

Kuraly recorded a hit, picked up four PIM and had 4:02 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

After Kuraly's second penalty -- an offensive-zone hooking at 5:57 of the second period -- Montreal's Cole Caufield tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal. That was the end of Kuraly's involvement in the game, as head coach Dean Evason stapled him to the bench for the rest of the night. Per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, the team didn't make any injury announcements following the game, so it appears Kuraly was being disciplined.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now