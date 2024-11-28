Sean Kuraly News: Benched after two penalties

Kuraly recorded a hit, picked up four PIM and had 4:02 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

After Kuraly's second penalty -- an offensive-zone hooking at 5:57 of the second period -- Montreal's Cole Caufield tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal. That was the end of Kuraly's involvement in the game, as head coach Dean Evason stapled him to the bench for the rest of the night. Per Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, the team didn't make any injury announcements following the game, so it appears Kuraly was being disciplined.