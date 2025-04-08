Fantasy Hockey
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Gathers helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Kuraly put up an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Kuraly has just three helpers over 18 contests since the start of March. The 32-year-old remains on the fourth line for the Blue Jackets, though he has stayed in the lineup even as the team has plenty of options available with four spare forwards. Kuraly is up to 16 points, 81 shots on net, 155 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 77 appearances this season, offering minimal fantasy upside in standard formats, though he has appeal in banger leagues.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
