Kuraly provided an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The helper on Zach Werenski's third-period tally was Kuraly's first point in seven appearances this season. Kuraly plays as a defense-first forward on the fourth line. He's posted just two shots on goal with 11 hits and a plus-2 rating. The 31-year-old has reached the 30-point mark once in his career and is unlikely to achieve that much scoring success in 2024-25.