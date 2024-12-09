Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Kuraly scored an empty-net goal on two shots and doled out eight hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kuraly ended an 11-game goal drought, a span in which he had just one assist, with the empty-netter to seal this win. The 31-year-old is holding down a fourth-line role, though the Blue Jackets' surprisingly strong depth down the middle has temporarily pushed him to the wing. Kuraly has seven points, 24 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 appearances.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now