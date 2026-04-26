Sean Kuraly News: Prevents shutout Sunday

Kuraly scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4.

The tally came at 19:20 of the third period, breaking up Alex Lyon's shutout bid. Kuraly has two goals and five assists over his last six games. That includes two points, three shots on net, five hits and three blocked shots over four playoff outings from a fourth-line role. In previous postseason runs, Kuraly has picked up 19 points over 57 appearances, all with the Bruins. The 33-year-old has been steady lately, but the Bruins will need their best players to step up in Tuesday's Game 5 if they're to avoid elimination.