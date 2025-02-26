Fantasy Hockey
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Provides helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Kuraly logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Kuraly set up James van Riemsdyk's tally in the third period, which was ultimately the game-winner. The helper ended a 12-game point drought for Kuraly, who added 14 shots on net, 20 hits and 10 blocked shots in that span. The Blue Jackets aren't at full health, but they have enough players available to keep Kuraly on the fourth line. He has 12 points, 53 shots on net, 126 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-six role.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
