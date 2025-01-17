Fantasy Hockey
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Records assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Kuraly registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Kuraly set up a Kent Johnson tally in the first period. The helper was Kuraly's second point over the last four contests. The 31-year-old center remains in a bottom-six role, so consistent contributions on offense aren't to be expected. He has 11 points, 39 shots on net, 103 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.

