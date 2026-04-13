Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Records three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kuraly recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Bruins' fourth line stepped up in a big way Sunday, as Kuraly and Mark Kastelic combined for five points in this win. Don't expect Kuraly to become a viable fantasy contributor overnight, though. This was the first time he cracked the scoresheet since he scored a goal in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Feb. 26.

Sean Kuraly
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Kuraly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Kuraly See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
187 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
NHL
2025-26 NHL Season Preview: Top Point Total Over/Under Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
196 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
200 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024