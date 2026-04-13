Sean Kuraly News: Records three points in win
Kuraly recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Bruins' fourth line stepped up in a big way Sunday, as Kuraly and Mark Kastelic combined for five points in this win. Don't expect Kuraly to become a viable fantasy contributor overnight, though. This was the first time he cracked the scoresheet since he scored a goal in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Feb. 26.
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