Sean Kuraly News: Scores against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kuraly scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kuraly's tally at 11:15 of the third period ended up being the game-winner against his former team. It ended a 13-game goal drought for the fourth-line center, who has been a regular in the Bruins' lineup. He's at 17 points in 58 appearances, matching his total from all 82 contests a year ago. Kuraly has added 79 shots on net, 64 hits, 36 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-1 rating this season.

Sean Kuraly
Boston Bruins
