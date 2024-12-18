Sean Kuraly News: Snags assist in loss

Kuraly provided an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Kuraly has three points over 10 games in December, matching his point total from November. The 31-year-old remains firmly in a fourth-line role, giving him limited fantasy value. He has produced eight points, 29 shots on net, 79 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances, putting him on pace to finish around the 20-point mark.