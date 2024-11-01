Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sean Kuraly headshot

Sean Kuraly News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Kuraly scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Kuraly has earned all three of his points this season over his last four games. The 31-year-old center remains firmly in a fourth-line role, with his physical play and defensive work making him a lock for the lineup. He's supplied just four shots on net to go with 15 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances this season.

Sean Kuraly
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now