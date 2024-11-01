Sean Kuraly News: Tallies in loss

Kuraly scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Kuraly has earned all three of his points this season over his last four games. The 31-year-old center remains firmly in a fourth-line role, with his physical play and defensive work making him a lock for the lineup. He's supplied just four shots on net to go with 15 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances this season.