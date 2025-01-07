Sean Monahan Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Monahan (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.

Monahan took one shift in the third period but couldn't continue. Losing Monahan for any length of time would be a massive disruption for the Blue Jackets, as he has earned 14 goals and 27 assists over 41 appearances this season. More information on his status should be available prior to Thursday's home game versus the Kraken.