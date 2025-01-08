Fantasy Hockey
Sean Monahan Injury: Dealing with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Monahan will miss time with a wrist injury per general manager Don Waddell, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

A specific timeline was not announced, but Waddell said he hoped Monahan wouldn't be out for a long time. Luca Del Bel Belluz was called up from AHL Cleveland and is likely to slot into a bottom-six role during Monahan's absence, but Adam Fantilli is expected to see the biggest bump in playing time. Monahan has been a point-per-game player (14 goals, 27 assists over 41 outings), so his absence will require fantasy managers to find an alternative for center depth for a while.

