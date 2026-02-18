Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Monahan didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Columbus' schedule doesn't resume until Feb. 26 versus Boston, so Monahan has plenty of time to recover before he's in danger of missing playing time. The 31-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 52 outings in 2025-26.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
