Sean Monahan Injury: Misses practice Wednesday
Monahan didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Columbus' schedule doesn't resume until Feb. 26 versus Boston, so Monahan has plenty of time to recover before he's in danger of missing playing time. The 31-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 52 outings in 2025-26.
