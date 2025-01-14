Sean Monahan Injury: Out at least two weeks

Monahan will wear a brace on his injured wrist for two weeks before being reevaluated, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Tuesday.

Given this news, it appears Monahan could return prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, with a late January or early February timeline. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran center was absolutely red hot with points in seven of his last nine outings, including five multi-point efforts. Over that stretch, the Ontario native put up five goals and 11 helpers, with five of those points coming with the man advantage. For now, Adam Fantilli will get the first crack at a top-line role, though Cole Sillinger could also be in contention.