Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan Injury: Out at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Monahan will wear a brace on his injured wrist for two weeks before being reevaluated, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Tuesday.

Given this news, it appears Monahan could return prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, with a late January or early February timeline. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran center was absolutely red hot with points in seven of his last nine outings, including five multi-point efforts. Over that stretch, the Ontario native put up five goals and 11 helpers, with five of those points coming with the man advantage. For now, Adam Fantilli will get the first crack at a top-line role, though Cole Sillinger could also be in contention.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now