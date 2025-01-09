Fantasy Hockey
Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Monahan (wrist) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Monahan's placement on IR will see him miss at least the next three games, though it will likely be longer considering general manager Don Waddell told reporters Wednesday that the 30-year-old center would miss time. With Monahan on the shelf, Adam Fantilli could get the first crack at replacing him on the top line while Owen Sillinger was called up from the minors to bolster the Jackets' forward ranks.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
