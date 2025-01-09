Sean Monahan Injury: Placed on IR

Monahan (wrist) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Monahan's placement on IR will see him miss at least the next three games, though it will likely be longer considering general manager Don Waddell told reporters Wednesday that the 30-year-old center would miss time. With Monahan on the shelf, Adam Fantilli could get the first crack at replacing him on the top line while Owen Sillinger was called up from the minors to bolster the Jackets' forward ranks.