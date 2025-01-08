Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan Injury: Set to be evaluated Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Monahan (upper body) will be evaluated Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Monahan exited Tuesday's game against the Penguins due to an upper-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. A better idea of his status could come into focus once he's further evaluated by the team's medical staff, but he should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's home game against the Kraken.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now