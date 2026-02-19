Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Back at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Monahan (illness) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Monahan had a mediocre start to the season, tallying 10 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances this season. The 31-year-old managed 19 goals and 57 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Monahan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Monahan See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
29 days ago