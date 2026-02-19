Sean Monahan News: Back at practice Thursday
Monahan (illness) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Monahan had a mediocre start to the season, tallying 10 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances this season. The 31-year-old managed 19 goals and 57 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 regular season.
