Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Buries shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Monahan scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Monahan picked up his first point in three games since the Olympic break. The 31-year-old center hadn't scored a shorthanded goal since the 2023-24 campaign with the Canadiens, though he had three helpers on the penalty kill last year. Monahan has been limited to 11 goals, 28 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 55 appearances this season, cutting his production in half compared to his 57-point effort over 54 outings a year ago.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
