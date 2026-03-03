Sean Monahan News: Buries shorthanded goal
Monahan scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Monahan picked up his first point in three games since the Olympic break. The 31-year-old center hadn't scored a shorthanded goal since the 2023-24 campaign with the Canadiens, though he had three helpers on the penalty kill last year. Monahan has been limited to 11 goals, 28 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 55 appearances this season, cutting his production in half compared to his 57-point effort over 54 outings a year ago.
