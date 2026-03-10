Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Heating up at right time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 9:07pm

Monahan delivered two assists in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Monahan has six points in his last six games (two goals, four assists; 19 shots); he put up points in five of those six. It was his first two-point game since Jan. 8. Monahan's leadership is helping the team climb the standings; they are just two points out of a wild-card spot.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Monahan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Monahan See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago