Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: One of best seasons of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Monahan had three assists in a 6-4 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

He had one of every type -- power-play, shorthanded and even-strength. Monahan also had 14 faceoff wins (45.2 percent). He's on pace for one of his best seasons ever with 40 points in as many games and over 100 shots already. Monahan has great chemistry with linemates Kirill Marchenko (43 points) and Dmitri Voronkov (26 points), and the trio is keeping the Jackets within striking distance of the postseason.

