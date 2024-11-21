Sean Monahan News: Point-per-game pace so far

Monahan had a goal and three assists in a 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Monahan was the first Blue Jacket to hit the scoresheet after the Bolts went up 3-0 early in the first period. Columbus has been a real fit for the pivot, who has seven goals, 19 points and 57 shots in 19 games. Monahan has six points, including five assists, and eight shots in his last two games.