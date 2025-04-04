Sean Monahan News: Pots goal in loss

Monahan scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Monahan has three goals and five assists over five contests since returning from a wrist injury, so he hasn't missed a beat on offense. The center is up to 17 goals, 32 assists, 117 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 46 appearances. He's a safe bet to reach the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the seventh time in his career, and he should close out 2024-25 in a first-line role.