Sean Monahan News: Ready to rock

Monahan (wrist) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against the Islanders on Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Monahan will play on the top line and first power-play unit after missing the last 28 games. He has generated 14 goals, 41 points and 106 shots on net through 41 appearances this season. Monahan's return should give Columbus a much-needed offensive boost as the team attempts to stay in the playoff hunt.