Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Records two assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Monahan notched two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Monahan set up two goals in the third period, scored by Dmitri Voronkov and Damon Severson, and essentially put the nail in the coffin for Pittsburgh. Monahan hasn't scored in six games in a row and only has three assists during that span, but he should continue to find opportunities to produce due to his steady role as a top-six forward and power-play unit member.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
