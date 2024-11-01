Sean Monahan News: Scores 250th career goal

Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Monahan was able to tip home a Zach Werenski shot to get on the board against the team he ended 2023-24 with. The 30-year-old Monahan has been consistent as the Blue Jackets' top line center this season. He has six goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive games.