Sean Monahan headshot

Sean Monahan News: Scores 250th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Monahan scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Monahan was able to tip home a Zach Werenski shot to get on the board against the team he ended 2023-24 with. The 30-year-old Monahan has been consistent as the Blue Jackets' top line center this season. He has six goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive games.

Sean Monahan
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
