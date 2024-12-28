Sean Monahan News: Scores twice Friday

Monahan scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Monahan got things going for the Blue Jackets in the first period with a power-play tally, and he doubled his tally midway through the second frame to give Columbus a 3-1 lead. Monahan has recorded three multi-point efforts across his last four games, tallying four goals and four assists in that impressive stretch. On the season, the 30-year-old is up to 13 goals and 20 assists across 36 contests in his first year with the franchise.