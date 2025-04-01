Sean Monahan News: Seven points in last four games

Monahan had two goals and two assists in an 8-4 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Both goals came on the power play. Monahan's first came late in the first period off a shot from the right dot; it pushed the Jackets up 3-0. His second made it 6-3; he stuffed the puck inside the right post. Monahan has been outstanding since his return from injury. In four games, he has seven points, including five assists. He has 48 points in 45 games this season. Congratulations to those of you who kept him stashed on the IR -- Monahan is delivering like a trade-deadline acquisition.